Race 3 Actress Daisy Shah Gets Shooting License, Shows It Off with Excitement
Daisy’s Instagram account also gives a testimony to her love for shooting. The actress posted a picture back in April, holding a shooting rifle.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actress Daisy Shah had added another feather to her hat, and she can’t keep calm. Daisy made her acting debut with a special appearance in the 2010 bilingual thriller Vandae Maatharam. Her first breakthrough performance was in the 2011 Kannada film Bodyguard. Daisy has also made appearances opposite Salman Khan is two Bollywood movies Jai Ho and Race 3. Recently, the actress has made yet another remarkable achievement after receiving the shooting license.
According to a report published in Times Now, the actress, who aspires to become a professional shooter, has received her license from the National Rifle Association of India. The actress was reportedly seen posing with her new license and was all smiles as she showed-off her achievement.
The Race 3 actress is not new to the sports and tried on her hands on shooting at various occasions. She made herself proud by qualifying for the National Championship in Indore, and is currently gearing up to participate in the Point 22 rifle competition that will be held in August this year.
View this post on Instagram
Daisy Shah's hidden talent has come to the fore and becomes the first bollywood actress to earn a riffle shooting license! The actress is all ready to participate in Point22 state level round, we can see the excitment level from this cheerful picture! #daisyshah @shahdaisy #instadaily
Daisy’s Instagram account also gives a testimony to her love for shooting. The actress posted a picture back in April, holding a shooting rifle, with the caption, “Aspiring to become a ‘renowned shot’. Inching towards perfection. Very happy for India’s top finish at the Beijing World Cup.”
She also shared a video showing off the shooting skills, with the caption, “Celebrating India’s Olympic Quota at Beijing World Cup and as for me I am shooting at the National Championship Today. #Indore #Mhow #nationalshootingchampionship”
