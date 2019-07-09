Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Race 3 Actress Daisy Shah Gets Shooting License, Shows It Off with Excitement

Daisy’s Instagram account also gives a testimony to her love for shooting. The actress posted a picture back in April, holding a shooting rifle.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Race 3 Actress Daisy Shah Gets Shooting License, Shows It Off with Excitement
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah had added another feather to her hat, and she can’t keep calm. Daisy made her acting debut with a special appearance in the 2010 bilingual thriller Vandae Maatharam. Her first breakthrough performance was in the 2011 Kannada film Bodyguard. Daisy has also made appearances opposite Salman Khan is two Bollywood movies Jai Ho and Race 3. Recently, the actress has made yet another remarkable achievement after receiving the shooting license.

According to a report published in Times Now, the actress, who aspires to become a professional shooter, has received her license from the National Rifle Association of India. The actress was reportedly seen posing with her new license and was all smiles as she showed-off her achievement.

The Race 3 actress is not new to the sports and tried on her hands on shooting at various occasions. She made herself proud by qualifying for the National Championship in Indore, and is currently gearing up to participate in the Point 22 rifle competition that will be held in August this year.

Daisy’s Instagram account also gives a testimony to her love for shooting. The actress posted a picture back in April, holding a shooting rifle, with the caption, “Aspiring to become a ‘renowned shot’. Inching towards perfection. Very happy for India’s top finish at the Beijing World Cup.”

She also shared a video showing off the shooting skills, with the caption, “Celebrating India’s Olympic Quota at Beijing World Cup and as for me I am shooting at the National Championship Today. #Indore #Mhow #nationalshootingchampionship”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram