GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics

Salman, who will have to be present in Jodhpur on May 7 for the next hearing in the case, was spotted shooting with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah at a film studio in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2018, 9:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics
(Image: Reuters)
A week after getting a bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Race 3. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is a third installment in the popular action-thriller film franchise.

Salman, who will have to be present in Jodhpur on May 7 for the next hearing in the case, was spotted shooting with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah at a film studio in Mumbai.


Image courtesy: @Movie Freak


Image courtesy: @Sara Khan

The filming was reportedly to be done outside India but due to the actor's ongoing case, the makers of the film decided to shift the shoot to India. Earlier shot in Bangkok and Abu Dabhi, the third part is slated to release in June around Eid this year.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You