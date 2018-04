Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics

A week after getting a bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Race 3. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is a third installment in the popular action-thriller film franchise.Salman, who will have to be present in Jodhpur on May 7 for the next hearing in the case, was spotted shooting with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah at a film studio in Mumbai.Image courtesy: @ Movie Freak Image courtesy: @ Sara Khan The filming was reportedly to be done outside India but due to the actor's ongoing case, the makers of the film decided to shift the shoot to India. Earlier shot in Bangkok and Abu Dabhi, the third part is slated to release in June around Eid this year.