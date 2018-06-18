GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Race 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Eid Release Enters the Coveted Rs 100 Crore Club

Directed by Remno D’souza, the film has raked in Rs 106. 47 crore so far.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 2:08 PM IST
Official poster of Race 3
Even though Salman Khan’s 2018 Eid release was slammed by critics for its cast's poor performance and bad direction, Race 3 became the highest opener of the year with a first-day collection of Rs 29.17 crore. While it dethroned Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 to achieve that feat, it also became Salman’s third-highest Eid release after Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan which recorded Rs 36.54 crore and Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger which earned Rs 32.93 crore.

On its second day at the box office, the film earned Rs 38.17 crore, with the total collection amounting to Rs 67.31 crore.

With the film earning Rs 39.16 crore on the third day, it has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club within three days of release.

The film has raked in 106. 47 crore so far, a tweet from Taran Adarsh read.





Directed by Remno D’souza, the film relies on the broad shoulders of Salman and brings back the formula the actor is best known for. The masala potboiler is loaded with exotic action sequences, thus attracting families and youngsters in both, multiplexes and single screens.

It boasts an ensemble cast of Anila Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

