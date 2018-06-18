English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Race 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Eid Release Enters the Coveted Rs 100 Crore Club
Directed by Remno D’souza, the film has raked in Rs 106. 47 crore so far.
Official poster of Race 3
Even though Salman Khan’s 2018 Eid release was slammed by critics for its cast's poor performance and bad direction, Race 3 became the highest opener of the year with a first-day collection of Rs 29.17 crore. While it dethroned Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 to achieve that feat, it also became Salman’s third-highest Eid release after Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan which recorded Rs 36.54 crore and Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger which earned Rs 32.93 crore.
On its second day at the box office, the film earned Rs 38.17 crore, with the total collection amounting to Rs 67.31 crore.
With the film earning Rs 39.16 crore on the third day, it has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club within three days of release.
The film has raked in 106. 47 crore so far, a tweet from Taran Adarsh read.
Directed by Remno D’souza, the film relies on the broad shoulders of Salman and brings back the formula the actor is best known for. The masala potboiler is loaded with exotic action sequences, thus attracting families and youngsters in both, multiplexes and single screens.
It boasts an ensemble cast of Anila Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.
Also Watch
On its second day at the box office, the film earned Rs 38.17 crore, with the total collection amounting to Rs 67.31 crore.
With the film earning Rs 39.16 crore on the third day, it has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club within three days of release.
The film has raked in 106. 47 crore so far, a tweet from Taran Adarsh read.
Salman versus Salman - first 3 days...#BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#Tubelight ₹ 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]#TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr [Fri-Sun]— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
India biz.
Directed by Remno D’souza, the film relies on the broad shoulders of Salman and brings back the formula the actor is best known for. The masala potboiler is loaded with exotic action sequences, thus attracting families and youngsters in both, multiplexes and single screens.
It boasts an ensemble cast of Anila Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Imran Tahir Rested for SL ODIs as Proteas Assess World Cup Spin Options
- Decision to Ratify Player Contracts to be Taken at BCCI SGM on Friday
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- Race 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Eid Release Enters the Coveted Rs 100 Crore Club
- Anil Kapoor Feels His Niece Shanaya Kapoor Is 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'