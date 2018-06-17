Race 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Starrer Becomes The Biggest Opener of 2018
This also Salman's third highest Eid opener after Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger.
Official poster of Race 3
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection of the film in Indian box-office.
#Race3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Sat]... #Eid festivities give MASSIVE BOOST to its biz... Day 3 [Sun] should score BIG NUMBERS yet again... ₹ 100 cr+ weekend on the cards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr. Total: ₹ 67.31 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018
#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
This also Salman's third highest Eid opener after Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger.
Salman and #Eid - Opening Day biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr
2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr
2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr
2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr
2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr
2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr
2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr
2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr
India biz.
Race 3's release also affected the late week business of films Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu.
#VeereDiWedding takes a dip, with #Race3 dominating the market share... [Week 3] Fri 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 77.83 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
#Parmanu gets eclipsed by #Race3 juggernaut... [Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 59.22 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
Though alarmed by critics all over the country, the film relies on the broad shoulders of Salman and brings back the formula the actor is best known for. The masala potboiler is loaded with exotic action sequences, thus attracting families and youngsters in both, multiplexes and single screens.
The film is about a Sikander and the deceit, revenge and drama that goes on in his family. Directed by Remo D'souza the film boasts of an ensemble cast of Anila Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Jaadu Ki Jhappi to Rishi Kapoor on Father's Day, Shares Adorable Father-Son Moments With Fans
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Pregnancy Rumours, Celebrates Eid; See Video
- Muttiah Muralitharan Rejects Sri Lanka Cricket's Offer
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland's Hero Keeper Was Prepared to Psych Out Messi
- The Tippling Point | Learning the Craft of Building the Perfect Beer