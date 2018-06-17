GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Race 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Starrer Becomes The Biggest Opener of 2018

This also Salman's third highest Eid opener after Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
Official poster of Race 3
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has become the biggest opener of 2018 so far. The action-drama has collected over Rs 29 crore on the opening day of its release. The film is expected to cash in the Eid festivities and get the registers ringing with a huge weekend collection. The film has collected a sum amount of Rs 67.31 crore in two days of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection of the film in Indian box-office.











Race 3's release also affected the late week business of films Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu.







Though alarmed by critics all over the country, the film relies on the broad shoulders of Salman and brings back the formula the actor is best known for. The masala potboiler is loaded with exotic action sequences, thus attracting families and youngsters in both, multiplexes and single screens.

The film is about a Sikander and the deceit, revenge and drama that goes on in his family. Directed by Remo D'souza the film boasts of an ensemble cast of Anila Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

