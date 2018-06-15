Race 3 Early Reviews: Salman Khan's Fans Declare This Action Thriller a 'Blockbuster'
If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza.
If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza.
If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza. We have compiled a few early reactions to the film.
It looks visually appealing right from the first scene to the last frame. You will be happy to know that Remo has made the film keeping all you Race fans in mind and has lavishly shot some brilliant action scenes.— Usman [ #Race3 ] (@BeingUsmanf) June 13, 2018
2/2#Race3
#RACE3 is a Blockbuster Saga , One of the best from the Super Star himself @BeingSalmanKhan , it has the word SUPER HIT written all it , detailed review later today !!!— Dr Ejaz Waris (@drejazwaris) June 14, 2018
5 stars from my side !!! *****
Watched #Race3 with sister and her kids. Fantastic mind-blowing excellent... Another Highest Grosser nd 300cr film— Ahuja Jain (@Ahuja_Jain) June 14, 2018
Congo @BeingSalmanKhan 😍
What an adrenaline rush! The action scenes in #Race3 are truly impressive. Watching the film right now. @BeingSalmanKhan— Anil Jha (@StarAnilJha) June 14, 2018
Just watched #Race3 - one word review (BLOCKBUSTER) @BeingSalmanKhan— Arbaz Ali (@ArbazAlii) June 14, 2018
My cousin just watched #Race3 in dubai, according to him its d best thriller film ever made in Bollywood with superb 3D effects, Salman Khan in action like never before, one more 300cr movie for him😎— dilwale_shahrukh (@dilwala_SRK) June 14, 2018
Mega BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Its interval and #Race3 has been superb so far!! @BeingSalmanKhan entry is the highlight of the first half!! Action scenes have been unbelievably good!! Cinematography and production values are noticably a notch higher than previous Race films!!! EXCELLENT MASS ENTERTAINER!— Isha Agrawal (@ishaAgrawal786) June 14, 2018
Watch the trailer here:
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Kaala Movie Review: Does Rajinikanth Impress In His Latest Film?
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smriti Mandhana Keen to Make Most of Super League Stint; Eyes ICC World T20 Glory
- Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Messi, the Superstar Illuminating a Small Russian Town
- Story of Missing Donkeys: How Africa's Beasts of Burden Are Falling Prey to China's Health Fad