Race 3 Early Reviews: Salman Khan's Fans Declare This Action Thriller a 'Blockbuster'

It looks visually appealing right from the first scene to the last frame. You will be happy to know that Remo has made the film keeping all you Race fans in mind and has lavishly shot some brilliant action scenes.

2/2#Race3 — Usman [ #Race3 ] (@BeingUsmanf) June 13, 2018

#RACE3 is a Blockbuster Saga , One of the best from the Super Star himself @BeingSalmanKhan , it has the word SUPER HIT written all it , detailed review later today !!!

5 stars from my side !!! ***** — Dr Ejaz Waris (@drejazwaris) June 14, 2018

Watched #Race3 with sister and her kids. Fantastic mind-blowing excellent... Another Highest Grosser nd 300cr film

Congo @BeingSalmanKhan 😍 — Ahuja Jain (@Ahuja_Jain) June 14, 2018

What an adrenaline rush! The action scenes in #Race3 are truly impressive. Watching the film right now. @BeingSalmanKhan — Anil Jha (@StarAnilJha) June 14, 2018

My cousin just watched #Race3 in dubai, according to him its d best thriller film ever made in Bollywood with superb 3D effects, Salman Khan in action like never before, one more 300cr movie for him😎

Mega BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — dilwale_shahrukh (@dilwala_SRK) June 14, 2018

Its interval and #Race3 has been superb so far!! @BeingSalmanKhan entry is the highlight of the first half!! Action scenes have been unbelievably good!! Cinematography and production values are noticably a notch higher than previous Race films!!! EXCELLENT MASS ENTERTAINER! — Isha Agrawal (@ishaAgrawal786) June 14, 2018

After giving hits like Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan, Salman Khan is once again back with an action entertainer on the festive occasion of Eid. Continuing the tradition, the superstar has treated fans with Race 3 as the latest Eid bonanza. The film, which releases worldwide today, features an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. While the Race franchise is known for its high octane action sequences and the edge of the seat suspense, the third installment is all set to leave the fans impressed. Adding to the action experience of the audience, the Remo D'souza directorial releases in 3D.If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza. We have compiled a few early reactions to the film.