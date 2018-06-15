GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Race 3 Early Reviews: Salman Khan's Fans Declare This Action Thriller a 'Blockbuster'

If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2018, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Race 3 Early Reviews: Salman Khan's Fans Declare This Action Thriller a 'Blockbuster'
If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza.
After giving hits like Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan, Salman Khan is once again back with an action entertainer on the festive occasion of Eid. Continuing the tradition, the superstar has treated fans with Race 3 as the latest Eid bonanza. The film, which releases worldwide today, features an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. While the Race franchise is known for its high octane action sequences and the edge of the seat suspense, the third installment is all set to leave the fans impressed. Adding to the action experience of the audience, the Remo D'souza directorial releases in 3D.

If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza. We have compiled a few early reactions to the film.























Watch the trailer here:

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You