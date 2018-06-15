Race 3 LIVE Movie Review: Will It Smash Box Office Records of Salman Khan's Previous Eid Releases?

Here's our verdict.
My verdict: Skip this unintentionally funny film, thank me later. #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Anil Kapoor is the only saving grace of this disappointing film.
.@AnilKapoor is the only actor who has done absolute justice to his role in the otherwise forgettable film. #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Salman Khan, however, manages to entertain his fans.
.@BeingSalmanKhan doesn't disappoint his fans. He can act, fight and romance. #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
And the Remo D'Souza directorial disappoints.
#Race3 is exactly what you had expected from it. Too bad that it is good.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday wished superstar Salman Khan "great luck" for Race 3. The legendary actor tweeted a photograph of the Dabangg star making a portrait of him.
This WARMTH is so much in the air , nazar na lage !! Love you Salman , great luck for RACE3!!! pic.twitter.com/E0Q1zVi0Ou— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018
Bobby Deol's brother Sunny Deol wishes him luck for the release of Race 3 on social media.
My little brother ,all the best.17 years ago #Gadar released on this day.May Race 3 be blessed with same historical success. Love to the full team.@thedeol @BeingSalmanKhan @AnilKapoor @tipsofficial @remodsouza @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem pic.twitter.com/6D9lx5vRZY— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 15, 2018
Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher.
Some of the action sequences - which have been shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai - are well executed and worthy of a watch. #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Superstar Aamir Khan, one of Salman Khan's closest friends, gives his best wishes to the Race 3 actor and hopes the film breaks all records at the box-office.
Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3 !— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 15, 2018
Love you personally and professionally :-) .
I loved the trailer! It’s going to be a blockbuster and break all records!
Love.
a.@BeingSalmanKhan
Will Remo D'souza live up to the expectations?
.@remodsouza directorial #Race3 has its moments.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Actress Huma Qureshi gives a shout-out to her brother Saqib Saleem on Twitter. In Race 3, Saqib has performed several high-octane sequences for which he had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout.
The best & the hottest brother in the world!My star ⭐️I've seen u toil every single day always smiling.. definitely THE most sincere &hardworking boy ever! I believe in u more than anything else in the world my jaan @Saqibsaleem #Race3 Waiting for the world see you shine now ❤ pic.twitter.com/nGgOZAARy8— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 14, 2018
Read | Race 3 Early Reviews: Salman Khan's Fans Declare This Action Thriller a 'Blockbuster'
If initial reviews are anything to go by, the film has received positive response from the audience around the world, with many claiming it to be a complete festive bonanza.
Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan impress in the first half!
It's interval. As expected, @BeingSalmanKhan @AnilKapoor make the first half watchable.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Read | Saqib Saleem Opens Up About Race 3 Twitter Trolling, Says Nobody Should Be Abused Unnecessarily
In an exclusive chat with News18.com, actor Saqib Saleem explains why the entire team of Race 3 is least affected by those who have been criticising the film ever since its trailer was launched.
Remo D'Souza, who is an ardent Salman Khan Fan was quite happy when the superstar approached him for Race 3. Salman's larger than life persona has always been intriguing enough for Remo to get glued to the screen for the longest time. "Having the opportunity to exercise my vision and be a part of 'Race 3' in itself is very special. For me, every day on set was a creative discovery. From a choreographer, I evolved into an action director on the sets of 'Race 3'," Remo had said about his experience directing the film.
Allah Duhai Hai marks its return to the Race franchise with the third installment. The song showcases the family turned enemies grooving to the Race anthem with a unique twist. Known for its glamorous portrayal, Allah Duhai Hai has been the most eye-catching song of the Race franchise. Set in a masquerade party setting, the party track showcases the entire cast.
What has so far been the most-talked about thing about Race 3 is its one-liners. The dialogue, “Our business is our business, none of your business”, has overshadowed everything else in the film, quite literally, with several jokes and memes surrounding it going viral on the internet.
Finally, the iconic dialogue - our business is our business none of your business - has arrived. Heard a few chuckles! #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Ouch! Jacqueline needs to step up her game!
We all know #JacquelineFernandez can't act, but she can definitely make an attempt to not look weird in films. #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Salman Khan's entry in Race 3 is surely going to impress Bhaijaan fans.
.@BeingSalmanKhan, style and stunts go hand in hand. His first sequence in #Race3 would be loved by his fans.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Oops! No cool entry scene for Bobby Deol?
Not being mean but there is something so illogical and funny about #BobbyDeol's entry. #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
While there have been major changes in the star-cast, there is one actor who has been a part of all Race films and it's none other than ‘Jhakaas’ Anil Kapoor. The 61-year-old actor, who has entertained the audiences as Inspector Robert D’Costa in the first two parts of the action-thriller franchise, is once again set to enthrall the masses with his part of Shamsher.
We are 15 minutes into the film and happy @remodsouza decided to give maximum screen time to @AnilKapoor. #Race3— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
There is no denying the fact that Salman Khan isn't just an actor, he is a brand and apparently an idol worshipped by many not just in India but worldwide. So, when Bhai-jaan, as he is fondly called, chooses to release a full-fledged mainstream Bollywood film including Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, on Eid each year with the motive of giving his loyal fans something on the festive occasion that they can celebrate and thoroughly enjoy, there is not an iota of doubt that Salman Khan cares for his audiences as much. And now with Race 3, Salman continues his Eid box-office run.
And... the action begins! Looks like the film's opening sequence has set the tone for all the upcoming thrills in the movie.
We are happy #Race3 has a smart opening sequence. Atleast it sets the mood for the film. @AnilKapoor— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
Considering the fact that Race 3 will focus more on action, and not so much on suspense, will it be better than the previous 2 films directed by Abbas-Mustan? News18's Divya Pal is watching the first day, first show of the Salman Khan starrer.
Will #Race3 - which offers an interesting blend of action, family drama, suspense, romance - be able to outshine its predecessors? What are your expectations? Do let us know @BeingSalmanKhan @remodsouza— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018
With the extensive use of action, thriller, drama, luxury cars teamed with jaw-dropping fashion, Race 3 is all set up to deliver a never before seen experience to its audience. The trailer and songs of the film have been stirring the excitement of the audience. With the usage of the luxury cars in the film, Race 3 promises to be a treat for the audience.
Read | Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
Salman Khan's Eid release will hit the silver screen this Friday. Here are a few things that are typical of a Bhai-jaan flick and few those perhaps make most of his films a mega-hit at the box-office.
-
14 - 15 Jun, 2018 | Afghanistan in India IND vs AFG 474/10104.5 overs 109/1027.5 oversIndia beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs
-
13 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands IRE vs NED 158/620.0 overs 159/619.0 oversNetherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
-
13 Jun, 2018 | Pakistan in Scotland PAK vs SCO 166/620.0 overs 82/1014.4 oversPakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
-
13 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England AUS vs ENG 214/1047.0 overs 218/744.0 oversEngland beat Australia by 3 wickets
-
12 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands NED vs IRE 144/1019.5 overs 140/820.0 oversNetherlands beat Ireland by 4 runs