Race 3 LIVE Movie Review: Will It Smash Box Office Records of Salman Khan's Previous Eid Releases?

Salman Khan has ensured blockbusters on Eid ever since he set the cash registers ringing at the box office with Wanted in 2009 (Tubelight being the only exception). And with Race 3 hitting the theaters today, the film is expected to not only get a bumper start, but also be Salman’s eighth Eid release to witness huge footfalls. Directed by Remo Dsouza, Race 3 – which revolves around a dysfunctional family– has been making headlines ever since its trailer was unveiled. The film, as expected, features high-octane action sequences, hand-to-hand battles, Salman’s coolest dance steps, and of course his swaggering dialogues and snappy zingers. The third film in Race franchise, it also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in important roles. Considering the fact that the third installment will focus more on action, and not so much on suspense, will it be better than the previous 2 films directed by Abbas-Mustan? Divya Pal is watching the first day, first show of Race 3 to share live updates.



Jun 15, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) Thank you for staying with us throughout the LIVE tweet review of Race 3.

Jun 15, 2018 12:53 pm (IST) Anil Kapoor is the only saving grace of this disappointing film. .@AnilKapoor is the only actor who has done absolute justice to his role in the otherwise forgettable film. #Race3 — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 12:32 pm (IST) And the Remo D'Souza directorial disappoints. #Race3 is exactly what you had expected from it. Too bad that it is good. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 12:15 pm (IST) Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday wished superstar Salman Khan "great luck" for Race 3. The legendary actor tweeted a photograph of the Dabangg star making a portrait of him. This WARMTH is so much in the air , nazar na lage !! Love you Salman , great luck for RACE3!!! pic.twitter.com/E0Q1zVi0Ou — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 11:50 am (IST) Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher. Some of the action sequences - which have been shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai - are well executed and worthy of a watch. #Race3 — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 11:45 am (IST) Superstar Aamir Khan, one of Salman Khan's closest friends, gives his best wishes to the Race 3 actor and hopes the film breaks all records at the box-office. Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3 !

a.@BeingSalmanKhan — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 11:40 am (IST) Actress Huma Qureshi gives a shout-out to her brother Saqib Saleem on Twitter. In Race 3, Saqib has performed several high-octane sequences for which he had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout. The best & the hottest brother in the world!My star ⭐️I've seen u toil every single day always smiling.. definitely THE most sincere &hardworking boy ever! I believe in u more than anything else in the world my jaan @Saqibsaleem #Race3 Waiting for the world see you shine now ❤ pic.twitter.com/nGgOZAARy8 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 14, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 11:16 am (IST) Race 3 exhibits as many as 60 super cars comprising of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Maserati. The brand news cars were blown up in pieces during the shoot of action sequences. The film was also shot on the real Formula 1 Race track.

Jun 15, 2018 11:05 am (IST) Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan impress in the first half! It's interval. As expected, @BeingSalmanKhan @AnilKapoor make the first half watchable. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 10:51 am (IST) Remo D'Souza, who is an ardent Salman Khan Fan was quite happy when the superstar approached him for Race 3. Salman's larger than life persona has always been intriguing enough for Remo to get glued to the screen for the longest time. "Having the opportunity to exercise my vision and be a part of 'Race 3' in itself is very special. For me, every day on set was a creative discovery. From a choreographer, I evolved into an action director on the sets of 'Race 3'," Remo had said about his experience directing the film.

Jun 15, 2018 10:39 am (IST) Allah Duhai Hai marks its return to the Race franchise with the third installment. The song showcases the family turned enemies grooving to the Race anthem with a unique twist. Known for its glamorous portrayal, Allah Duhai Hai has been the most eye-catching song of the Race franchise. Set in a masquerade party setting, the party track showcases the entire cast.

Jun 15, 2018 10:31 am (IST) What has so far been the most-talked about thing about Race 3 is its one-liners. The dialogue, “Our business is our business, none of your business”, has overshadowed everything else in the film, quite literally, with several jokes and memes surrounding it going viral on the internet. Finally, the iconic dialogue - our business is our business none of your business - has arrived. Heard a few chuckles! #Race3 — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 10:24 am (IST) Ouch! Jacqueline needs to step up her game! We all know #JacquelineFernandez can't act, but she can definitely make an attempt to not look weird in films. #Race3 — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 10:18 am (IST) Salman Khan's entry in Race 3 is surely going to impress Bhaijaan fans. .@BeingSalmanKhan, style and stunts go hand in hand. His first sequence in #Race3 would be loved by his fans. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 10:10 am (IST) Oops! No cool entry scene for Bobby Deol? Not being mean but there is something so illogical and funny about #BobbyDeol's entry. #Race3 — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 10:03 am (IST) While there have been major changes in the star-cast, there is one actor who has been a part of all Race films and it's none other than ‘Jhakaas’ Anil Kapoor. The 61-year-old actor, who has entertained the audiences as Inspector Robert D’Costa in the first two parts of the action-thriller franchise, is once again set to enthrall the masses with his part of Shamsher. We are 15 minutes into the film and happy @remodsouza decided to give maximum screen time to @AnilKapoor. #Race3 — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 10:00 am (IST) There is no denying the fact that Salman Khan isn't just an actor, he is a brand and apparently an idol worshipped by many not just in India but worldwide. So, when Bhai-jaan, as he is fondly called, chooses to release a full-fledged mainstream Bollywood film including Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, on Eid each year with the motive of giving his loyal fans something on the festive occasion that they can celebrate and thoroughly enjoy, there is not an iota of doubt that Salman Khan cares for his audiences as much. And now with Race 3, Salman continues his Eid box-office run.

Jun 15, 2018 9:55 am (IST) And... the action begins! Looks like the film's opening sequence has set the tone for all the upcoming thrills in the movie. We are happy #Race3 has a smart opening sequence. Atleast it sets the mood for the film. @AnilKapoor — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 9:44 am (IST) Salman Khan also turned lyricist for Race 3. The actor penned a romantic track titled 'Selfish' for the film. Interestingly, the conception of the song was an incidental one. It was during a creative brainstorming session, where Salman penned the lyrics on a piece of paper.

Jun 15, 2018 9:42 am (IST) The track Heeriye from Race 3 has got the temperatures soaring with the sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Check it out here.

Jun 15, 2018 9:33 am (IST) Considering the fact that Race 3 will focus more on action, and not so much on suspense, will it be better than the previous 2 films directed by Abbas-Mustan? News18's Divya Pal is watching the first day, first show of the Salman Khan starrer. Will #Race3 - which offers an interesting blend of action, family drama, suspense, romance - be able to outshine its predecessors? What are your expectations? Do let us know @BeingSalmanKhan @remodsouza — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) June 15, 2018

Jun 15, 2018 9:29 am (IST) With the extensive use of action, thriller, drama, luxury cars teamed with jaw-dropping fashion, Race 3 is all set up to deliver a never before seen experience to its audience. The trailer and songs of the film have been stirring the excitement of the audience. With the usage of the luxury cars in the film, Race 3 promises to be a treat for the audience.