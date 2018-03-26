GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2018 (June 16).

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol
Image: Twitter/ Salman Khan
After introducing each character separately throughout the weekend, Salman Khan decided to shed light on the entire Race family together.

He took to Twitter to share the first official poster of the film and captioned it as Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid." He further tagged all the actors, producers and the director of the film.


The film stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah in key roles. Salman dropped a few surprises for his fans on Twitter as he decided to introduce the star cast, their characters and their special trait one by one.

He first announced his character Sikander and further announced the characters of Jacqueline, Anil, Bobby, Saqib, Freddy and Daisy.

























Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2018 (June 16).

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

Recommended For You