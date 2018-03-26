Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol
Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2018 (June 16).
Image: Twitter/ Salman Khan
He took to Twitter to share the first official poster of the film and captioned it as Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid." He further tagged all the actors, producers and the director of the film.
Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid@SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @AnilKapoor @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala pic.twitter.com/Qj3PbkETHe— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
The film stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah in key roles. Salman dropped a few surprises for his fans on Twitter as he decided to introduce the star cast, their characters and their special trait one by one.
He first announced his character Sikander and further announced the characters of Jacqueline, Anil, Bobby, Saqib, Freddy and Daisy.
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Yash : The Main Man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @thedeol @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YVLctpPQBf— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/s4JGULx56J— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2018
Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/OebXXRnALr— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 23, 2018
Rana: Bad is an understatement . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Freddydaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/8u22LtW2BQ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2018
Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @AnilKapoor @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/F11soxP2uI— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
