Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol

After introducing each character separately throughout the weekend, Salman Khan decided to shed light on the entire Race family together.He took to Twitter to share the first official poster of the film and captioned it as Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid." He further tagged all the actors, producers and the director of the film.The film stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah in key roles. Salman dropped a few surprises for his fans on Twitter as he decided to introduce the star cast, their characters and their special trait one by one.He first announced his character Sikander and further announced the characters of Jacqueline, Anil, Bobby, Saqib, Freddy and Daisy.Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2018 (June 16).