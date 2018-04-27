English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
In another video snippet shared on a fan page, Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen travelling together on a bike.
After wrapping up the Kashmir schedule of Race 3, the cast and crew are now headed to Leh and Ladakh for the next leg of their shoot. Remo D'Souza, the film's director, took to Instagram to share a photograph with Salman Khan and wrote, "#biker boys #leh @beingsalmankhan #race3 #trailerontheway #soon."
The filmmaker also shared video snippets as Instagram stories where he said, "Love to ride and this is dream #kargiltolesh #bucketlist."
Jacqueline had also taken to Instagram to share a photo with Salman from the Kashmir set. "Too hot to handle," she wrote alongside the photograph.
The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah in key roles. Salman had earlier dropped a few surprises for his fans on Twitter as he decided to introduce the star cast, their characters and their special trait one by one.
The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah in key roles. Salman had earlier dropped a few surprises for his fans on Twitter as he decided to introduce the star cast, their characters and their special trait one by one.
Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid@SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @AnilKapoor @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala pic.twitter.com/Qj3PbkETHe— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @AnilKapoor @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/F11soxP2uI— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
Rana: Bad is an understatement . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Freddydaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/8u22LtW2BQ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2018
Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/OebXXRnALr— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 23, 2018
Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/s4JGULx56J— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2018
