Race 3 Shooting Set To Cross The Finish Line

Filmmaker Remo D'souza along with the team of Race 3 has reached here for the final shooting schedule of the film, saying the last scene will be "one hell of a ride".The director also teased his fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday, saying he will soon release something "special" related to the movie. He posted:Here we are for the last lap in #abudhabi🇦🇪 it’s #racetofinishline it’s going to be one hell of a ride:))) wish us luck guys :)) and there is something spl coming your way soon. #race3 #eid2018Check out the post below:Credit: @ Remo Dsouza Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor.(With IANS inputs)