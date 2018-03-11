GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Race 3 Shooting Set To Cross The Finish Line

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
Race 3 Shooting Set To Cross The Finish Line
Image: Twitter/Salman Khan
Filmmaker Remo D'souza along with the team of Race 3 has reached here for the final shooting schedule of the film, saying the last scene will be "one hell of a ride".

The director also teased his fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday, saying he will soon release something "special" related to the movie. He posted:

Here we are for the last lap in #abudhabi🇦🇪 it’s #racetofinishline it’s going to be one hell of a ride:))) wish us luck guys :)) and there is something spl coming your way soon. #race3 #eid2018

Check out the post below:

Credit: @Remo Dsouza

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor.

(With IANS inputs)

