Race 3: Sylvester Stallone Finally Spotted the Right Salman Khan!

Sylvester Stallone got mercilessly trolled for making a bizarre mistake on Wednesday after he shared a picture of Bobby Deol, mistaking him for Salman Khan. For uninitiated, Stallone wanted to give his best wishes to the Bollywood superstar for his new film Race 3 after the latter had shared a video of the Hollywood icon's Creed 2. But unfortunately, he mistook Bobby Deol, who is also there in the upcoming action-thriller, for Salman and shared the former's poster on his Instagram.However, in a new Instagram post, Stallone has finally spotted the right Salman Khan. He wrote: "OK, EVERYBODY let’s try this AGAIN, good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3! ( if this is wrong I give up !) LOL." (sic)Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is the third film in the hit franchise Race and also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.