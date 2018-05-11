GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Race 3: This is When the Trailer of Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez Film Will Be Out!

From its cast to set locations, the film has been creating quite a strong buzz.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter/Salman Khan
Race 3 has been in the news ever since its announcement. From its cast to set locations, the film has been creating quite a strong buzz. The third film in the popular action-thriller film franchise, stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Like all Salman blockbusters, Race 3 is scheduled to be released coinciding with the Eid festival on June 15. However, there were a lot of speculations around the date of the film’s trailer release.

On Thursday evening, Salman finally decided to reveal the release date for the trailer of the highly-anticipated movie on Twitter as he wrote: "We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye. But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai. The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it." (sic)




Directed by Remo D'Souza, the action packed thriller is being produced jointly by Ramesh S Taurani and Salman.

