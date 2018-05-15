Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud

Aree re re . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018

After much anticipation, the trailer of Race 3 is here and it packs a punch with a lot of action and some good old family drama.Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film boasts of an elaborate cast headlined by Salman Khan. The actor has replaced Saif Ali Khan in the film who had been the face of the franchise for the last two parts. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.The trailer sees Salman Khan at his best with some ballistic action, some patent punch-lines and a lot of swag. The story is that of a business family where each member has his own internal battles and thus promises a lot of twists and turns in the story. While Anil Kapoor is the patriarch of this family, Salman plays his 'blue-eyed boy' Sikandar.Before the trailer launch Salman also went on to play a little mind-game with his followers on Twitter, where to gauge their anticipation, he released the trailer of Abbas-Mastan's Race:The action-packed thriller has been produced jointly by Ramesh S Taurani and Salman and like most of the actor's blockbusters, Race 3 is scheduled to release on June 15 coinciding with the Eid festival.