English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud
The action-packed thriller has been produced jointly by Ramesh S Taurani and Salman and like most of the actor's blockbusters, Race 3 is scheduled to be released coinciding with the Eid festival on June 15.
After much anticipation, the trailer of Race 3 is here and it packs a punch with a lot of action and some good old family drama.
Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film boasts of an elaborate cast headlined by Salman Khan. The actor has replaced Saif Ali Khan in the film who had been the face of the franchise for the last two parts. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.
The trailer sees Salman Khan at his best with some ballistic action, some patent punch-lines and a lot of swag. The story is that of a business family where each member has his own internal battles and thus promises a lot of twists and turns in the story. While Anil Kapoor is the patriarch of this family, Salman plays his 'blue-eyed boy' Sikandar.
Before the trailer launch Salman also went on to play a little mind-game with his followers on Twitter, where to gauge their anticipation, he released the trailer of Abbas-Mastan's Race:
The action-packed thriller has been produced jointly by Ramesh S Taurani and Salman and like most of the actor's blockbusters, Race 3 is scheduled to release on June 15 coinciding with the Eid festival.
Also Watch
Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film boasts of an elaborate cast headlined by Salman Khan. The actor has replaced Saif Ali Khan in the film who had been the face of the franchise for the last two parts. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.
The trailer sees Salman Khan at his best with some ballistic action, some patent punch-lines and a lot of swag. The story is that of a business family where each member has his own internal battles and thus promises a lot of twists and turns in the story. While Anil Kapoor is the patriarch of this family, Salman plays his 'blue-eyed boy' Sikandar.
Before the trailer launch Salman also went on to play a little mind-game with his followers on Twitter, where to gauge their anticipation, he released the trailer of Abbas-Mastan's Race:
Race Trailer . https://t.co/iMVTEJllFM— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Aree re re .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
Ruko .— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 15, 2018
The action-packed thriller has been produced jointly by Ramesh S Taurani and Salman and like most of the actor's blockbusters, Race 3 is scheduled to release on June 15 coinciding with the Eid festival.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990