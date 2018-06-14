Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film

There is no denying the fact that Salman Khan isn't just an actor, he is an brand and apparently an idol worshipped by many not just in India but worldwide.So, when Bhai-jaan, as he is fondly called, chooses to release a full-fledged mainstream Bollywood film including Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, on Eid each year with the motive of giving his loyal fans something on the festive occasion that they can celebrate and thoroughly enjoy, there is not an iota of doubt that Salman Khan cares for his audiences as much. And now with Race 3, Salman continues his Eid box-office run.But besides a common day (Eid), have you ever wondered that most of Bhai-jaan's 'festive day' release have been blockbusters, churning out numbers that otherwise would be a big deal to pull off.So, what is the formula of a successful Bhai-jaan film? What makes a Salman Khan film work at the box-office each time it releases on Eid? What is it that the audiences enjoy so much that most films have had a record-breaking run at the silver-screen. Well, let's find out.With fans from across the world waiting with a bated breath for Bhai-jaan's Eid release Race 3, here are a few things that are typical of a Salman Khan film and that perhaps makes most of them a mega-hit at the box-office.Salman Khan surely knows how to floor his fans with his dialogues. From mujhpar ek ehsaan karna ki mujhpar koi ehsaan mat karna (Do me a favour that never do me a favour), Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta jab tak tum khud se nah haar jao (No one can defeat you unless you get defeated by yourself), shikaar toh sab karte hai, lekin tiger se behtar shikar koi nahi karta (everyone hunts, but no one can hunt better than a tiger) to yeh race zindagi ki race hai, kisi ki zindagi leke hi khatam hogi (This a race of life, it will end only after it has claimed someone's life), Salman Khan's one-liners are full of attitude and life lessons.Salman is a perfect combination of an entertainer and an action hero. With Wanted, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai among others, Salman has proven that he can fight like an action hero and romance a dainty damsel, all at the same time in a span of 2 and a half hours or even less.So, with his previous films setting a benchmark for his power-packed, gravity-defying action sequences, expectations from his upcoming action-thriller Race 3 where the actor has slipped into a negative role, are huge.From Le le Maza, Munni Badnam Hui, Fevicol Se, Mashallah to Swag Se Swagat, item songs with Bhai-jaan's mind-boggling, inimitable dance moves is a Salman Khan-starrer patent.No Salman Khan film is ever complete without a sequence where he throws open his shirt, flaunts his well-toned abs and emerges the hero in an action sequence. This is that moment in a film that every fan hopes and wishes to see not just once but several times in a Bhai-jaan film. Not to mention the whistles, claps and loud cheers that follows every shirtless sequence.Image: Salman Khan/ File photo/ Yogen ShahDespite Salman Khan feeding his fans the same formula each year, his films have mostly been a blockbuster hit.With Wanted, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Tiger Zinda Hai, all crossing the 100-crore mark with ease, one must expect that his upcoming film Race 3's fate will be much like the others.Not just a successful run at the silver screen, but a tremendous response with fans queuing outside cinema halls for tickets and a 100-crore plus collection in its first few days is what is expected from a Salman Khan film.(All image: Official trailer screen grab)