Rachel Brosnahan Recalls Pressure to Change Her Look Before Mrs Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, who is known as Midge Maisel in the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, said that she was often pressurized to change her looks to make it in Hollywood.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan says early in her career she was told to change her look if she wanted to land roles in Hollywood. Brosnahan recalled the pressure to alter how she looked while promoting the third season of the hit comedy web series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, reports pagesix.com.
"Early on, you get a lot of feedback on auditions. People give it to you like it is (the) Bible, like it is truth. I've been told so many times I had to change my hair and learn to do my makeup and ‘buy different clothes'. It starts to get into your head, and all those things are sometimes an attempt to fit a square peg into a round hole. The right thing will find you," she said.
The actress says she has learnt to be confident about herself. "I would spend money I did not have fixing my hair and make-up because I thought it would help me out. It's not that serious. If the role is meant to be yours, it will be yours," she said.
The actress also commented about being featured on a Times Square billboard. "I think my parents felt like my college tuition was worth it, and it wasn't just a hobby anymore," she said.
Brosnahan got popular as Midge Maisel in the series. Set in 1950s Manhattan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, available on Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of Midge Maisel who is trying to find her own voice after her husband leaves her. With music and lighter tones, the show by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, puts the spotlight on gender issues, and the disparity.
