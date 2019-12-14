Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rachel Brosnahan's Marvelous Mrs Maisel Renewed for Season 4

The news comes less than a week after the third season of 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' debuted. The series has won 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins at both awards shows for best comedy series.

IANS

Updated:December 14, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rachel Brosnahan's Marvelous Mrs Maisel Renewed for Season 4
As the second season of the show premiered on the OTT (over-the-top) platform earlier this month, we noticed many botched up efforts being made by Amazon Prime Video at self-censorship.

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been renewed for a fourth season at Amazon.

The news comes less than a week after the third season debuted, with the whole season dropping on the streaming giant on December 6, reports variety.com.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series' most watched opening weekend ever," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"We're so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge's story continue in Season 4. Amy (Sherman-Palladino) and Dan (Palladino) have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," she added.

The series was created by Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Palladino. Along with Rachel Brosnahan, it stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

"We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises. We'd like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favourite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer," said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

In Season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamourous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business that they will never forget. Joel (Zegen) struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams, Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission, and Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.

The series has won 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, including wins at both awards shows for best comedy series. It recently picked up two Golden Globe nominations for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for series lead Brosnahan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram