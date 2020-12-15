Rachel Leigh Cook Boards 'She's All That' Reboot

Los Angeles: Actor Rachel Leigh Cook, the star of 1999 comedy “She’s All That”, has joined the cast of the film’s gender-swapped reboot, titled “He’s All That”. TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is headlining the reboot, which will be directed by Mark Waters of “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” fame.

According to Variety, Cook will essay the role of the mother of Rae’s Padgett Sawyer in the new movie. In the 1999 original, Cook played Laney Boggs, the lovable art nerd who receives a makeover by Freddie Prinze Jr’s character, Zackary Siler.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy,” Cook said. “He’s All That” will follow an influencer who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king.

The film will also feature “Cobra Kai” actor Tanner Buchanan with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian appearing in a guest role. R Lee Fleming, who penned the original, is writing the remake, which will be produced by Andrew Panay and Jennifer Gibgot.