Rachel McAdams Welcomes Baby Boy With Boyfriend Jamie Linden

Actress Rachel McAdams is reportedly now a mother of a boy.The actress, 39, was seen in photographs obtained by the Hollywood Pipeline, as she was walking beside boyfriend Jamie Linden. He appeared to be carrying a newborn baby in his arms. No other details on the actress' pregnancy were available, reported people.com.McAdams has managed to keep her journey to motherhood under the radar as E! News first revealed that she was pregnant just a few months ago in February.The "Mean Girls" actress and "Dear John" writer Linden, 37, were first romantically linked in April 2016, and, like they did with her pregnancy, have kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship.The two rarely appear in public together and have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.