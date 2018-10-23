GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala: Salman Khan to Play Cameo in Iulia Vantur's Film?

It is reported that Salman will make a special appearance in his rumoured girlfriend Iulia's film.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 5:33 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Slaman Khan, Iulia Vantur/ Instagram
Salman Khan is known to introduce newcomers in Bollywood. Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are some of the actors introduced by him in the Hindi film industry. Joining them is Iulia Vantur who'll be making her debut with Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala.

It is reported that Salman will make a special appearance in his rumoured girlfriend Iulia's film. DNA quoted a source as saying, "Salman is not only close to Iulia, he is also very fond of director Prem Soni, who directed him in Mr & Mrs Khanna. When Prem fell ill a few years ago, Salman offered him his support, and now that he’s directing a film with Iulia in the lead, it’s only natural that Salman should pitch in."

In the film, Iulia will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple. Directed by Prem R Soni, Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala is based on true incidents which deal with the rape of a foreigner who visits India to know and understand Indian culture.

On the other hand, Salman recently wrapped the Malta schedule of Bharat, which is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.

