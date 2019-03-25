LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Radha Ravi Slammed For His Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Actors & Studios Vow Not to Work With Him

The DMK has temporarily suspended veteran actor Radha Ravi from the party for his derogatory remarks against actor Nayanthara.

News18.com

March 25, 2019
On Saturday, Ravi passed comment on Nayanthara during the trailer launch of her upcoming Tamil film "Kolayuthir Kaalam". His comment earned a lot of backlash on social media after his speech clip got circulated and he was also slammed by actor Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn. Well-known singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada was among the first to call out Ravi's insensitive comments on Nayanthara.

"Nayanthara has acted as ghost as well as goddess Sita. Earlier, K.R. Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them," Ravi had said.

Following the backlash, the DMK has temporarily suspended actor Radha Ravi from the party for his derogatory remarks against actor Nayanthara. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Sunday took to Twitter to upload the suspension notice of the actor.

The DMK said Ravi was acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party, defying the party discipline and was temporarily suspended from the party.

Stalin said the party upholds the rights of women and Ravi's views about the female movie actors was unacceptable and strongly condemnable.

After his speech got much attention on social media and the actor was slammed from all corners, filmmakers and studios vowed to not work with him ever. Joining the outrage, filmmaker Milind Rau called the actor's behaviour disgusting. "This is disgusting behaviour! I personally take a stand that I will never work with this misogynistic person ever again," he tweeted.




In strong retaliation, KJR studios also issued a statement stating that the studio will not work with the actor in its future projects.




Actress Taapsee Pannu also came out in support of Nayanthara.




Singer Chinmayi Sreeparda also condemned the comments of Radha Ravi.




Calling it a sad day and supporting the singer for rasing her her voice Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker wrote,"A sad and distressing reminder of the sickeningly consistent occurrence that women who call out & report sexual harassment at the workplace do so at the cost of their careers.. enough is enough! #TimeToChange #TimesUp Go @Chinmayi may your lovely voice ring loud, clear & true."





Varalaxmi wrote on her Twitter page: "Shaming women, making offensive jokes on women (which they think is not offensive) degrading women, using women as eye candy have all become a part of this film industry thanks to our previous generations of women and men who didn't react and instead thought it was ok. This is our state."




She went on to say if all the women in the film fraternity stood up with Chinmayi during 'MeToo', things would have changed. "Silence is not going to get us anywhere. Every single woman has to stand up." Varalaxmi also said that most film unions and associations are run by "male chauvinists".

"They will never act on anything and jus act like they support women, when in reality each of them has in one way or other contributed to this situation of women being degraded either in their reel or real lives," she said.















(With inputs from IANS)


