Radha Sagar to Enter Marathi Show Sundara Manamadhe Bharali; Fans 'Worried' for Leads

Sundara Manamadhye Bharali has risen on the popularity chart of Marathi dramas following some interest and constant twists. Currently, the show has a romantic track between the leads Abhya and Latika. And now reports say that a new face will soon enter the show. This has viewers excited since the latest twist is expected to change the lives of the leads.

The new promo of Sundara Manamadhe Bharali was released recently, and in the video, a girl speaking on the phone hits Abhaya’s car. Viewers are anxious whether the new girl will create obstacles between Abhya and Latika.

Radha Sagar, who played the role of Ankita in Star Pravah’s Vahini, is the fresh face in the show. Vahini was a loving and obedient daughter. However, the actor, during her career, has mostly essayed negative roles.

As far as her role in this series is concerned, there’s no information in the public domain.

Radha has acted in both Hindi and Marathi films and shows. Mohor Abol, Asmita, Lakshya, Hey Kanyadan, Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chahul, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bavra Dil are some of her past projects.

Radha has also appeared in Marathi films such as Vikun Tak, Ek Albela, Thackeray, Malal, Monkey Baat, Nati Khel, Conditions Apply, Awagat, and Benwad. In addition, Radha has even worked with actor-model Milind Soman in the advertisement of Amrut Kalash.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.