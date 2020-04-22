RadhaKrishn Actors, Crew of 180 People Stuck at Shoot Location Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

The cast and crew of mythological show RadhaKrishn are stranded in Umargaon at their shoot location for almost a month now due to the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the lead actors of the show, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, who are seen playing Krishna and Radha, respectively, have been staying put there with the show’s crew of 180 people. They could not travel back to their respective places due to cancellation of trains by the government.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Mallika said that initially, they thought the lockdown will be imposed for a few days. However, now it's been a month that they are stuck there.

“When the lockdown was announced, other people from my family in Mumbai advised us to stay where we are as any kind of travel was not safe at the time. We all thought it will be a matter of few days before we return to Mumbai, but now we have been staying here for the last one month,” Mumbai Mirror quoted her as saying.

The actress assured that the entire RadhaKrishn crew is being taken care of and proper arrangements for food, shelter and other essentials have been done by the show’s makers. Keeping in mind their safety, a doctor visits the sets regularly and the premises are also sanitised on a regular basis.

Adding to it, Sumedh said, “The most important thing at this time is to be safe, which we all are. I am from Pune. Due to the shooting schedule, I get to meet my parents very less. Now, even when there is no work, we all are still away from our families,” he said.

The cast and crew also said that while they are surely missing their families at this point, they understand that staying away from them is the best they can do right now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

