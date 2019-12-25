Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
4-min read

Radhe Actor Gautam Gulati Asks for Messages for Bigg Boss 13 Contestants, Fans Trend #TellAsim

Gautam Gulati tweeted that he will be entering 'Bigg Boss 13' house and was looking for messages for their favourite contestants. Fans trended #TellAsim to support Asim Riaz.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Radhe Actor Gautam Gulati Asks for Messages for Bigg Boss 13 Contestants, Fans Trend #TellAsim
Gautam Gulati (L), Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati recently tweeted that he would be going inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, and was open to getting messages from outsiders. Gautam, who is playing a role in upcoming Salman Khan film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also featuring Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani, will be seen interacting with the housemates Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Vishal Aditya, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan. Fans and followers of the show, more than anyone else, took contestant Asim Riaz’s name and trended #TellAsim in his support on social media.

Read: Gautam Gulati Joins Radhe, Says Blessed to Work with Salman Khan

Himanshi Khurana posted a tweet but did not have any message.

While many who loved his Jodi with Himanshi Khurrana asked Gautam to tell him that she was, in fact, not getting married and was supporting him by all means, other fans wished to convey that he should play as a lone wolf instead of forming groups since he is capable of it. Many even asked to give Asim and tight hug and tell that his fan’s support has got him trending on twitter.

Check some of the tweets here:

Viewers also wanted to convey to Shehnaaz Gill that she needs to play the game on her own, referring to her game being affected with her constant falling in- and-out with his ‘friend’ Siddharth Shukla. Some said she is a good person and should not lose that because of the housemates.

Asim is being considered one of the strongest contenders inside the house. His charm, honesty with the tasks and standing up against groups and bonds (such as that of Siddharth, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma) has also made him look a confident contestant. Asim also made and lost a lot of connections inside the house but his determination to continue with the game and entertainment has earned a spot in the viewers’ heart.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram