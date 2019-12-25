Jharkhand result tally
Radhe Actor Gautam Gulati Asks for Messages for Bigg Boss 13 Contestants, Fans Trend #TellAsim
Gautam Gulati tweeted that he will be entering 'Bigg Boss 13' house and was looking for messages for their favourite contestants. Fans trended #TellAsim to support Asim Riaz.
Gautam Gulati (L), Asim Riaz
Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati recently tweeted that he would be going inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, and was open to getting messages from outsiders. Gautam, who is playing a role in upcoming Salman Khan film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also featuring Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani, will be seen interacting with the housemates Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Vishal Aditya, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan. Fans and followers of the show, more than anyone else, took contestant Asim Riaz’s name and trended #TellAsim in his support on social media.
Going to big boss house right now toh बताइये किसको क्या Message dena hai ? Jaldi https://t.co/mpaW3wUh3s— Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) December 24, 2019
Himanshi Khurana posted a tweet but did not have any message.
While many who loved his Jodi with Himanshi Khurrana asked Gautam to tell him that she was, in fact, not getting married and was supporting him by all means, other fans wished to convey that he should play as a lone wolf instead of forming groups since he is capable of it. Many even asked to give Asim and tight hug and tell that his fan’s support has got him trending on twitter.
Check some of the tweets here:
Tell Asim #HimanshiKhurana not gonna marry yet, haha and she isn't even engaged so focus on ur game and she is there for him outside loving n supporting him
Standing against all bullies for him only! #ISupportAsim #BB13 #BiggBoss13
— MahiShah❤ (@AMahishah) December 24, 2019
Tell Asim to play independently & form no groups! No Rashmi, No Sid! ONLY INDEPENDENT GAME! Tell him his fans love and him are with him through thick and thin!!! Also give a tight slap to Paras (cuz Violence is allowed this year) Thanks Gauti ❤️#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #AsimRiaz — Ahana 🌟🌷 (@Ahanaaa12) December 24, 2019
Tell Asim to play independently & form no groups!
No Rashmi, No Sid!
ONLY INDEPENDENT GAME!
Tell him his fans love and him are with him through thick and thin!!!
Also give a tight slap to Paras (cuz Violence is allowed this year)
Thanks Gauti ❤️#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #AsimRiaz
— Ahana 🌟🌷 (@Ahanaaa12) December 24, 2019
@TheGautamGulati please give #AsimRiaz a tight hug & tell him to stay strong & play individualy & for himself only bec none deserves his friendship in that house, also do let him know that he's getting sooo much love outside.@imrealasim @realumarriaz — ¡Sana¡ (@SanFrances_) December 24, 2019
@TheGautamGulati please give #AsimRiaz a tight hug & tell him to stay strong & play individualy & for himself only bec none deserves his friendship in that house, also do let him know that he's getting sooo much love outside.@imrealasim @realumarriaz
— ¡Sana¡ (@SanFrances_) December 24, 2019
@TheGautamGulati please gauti tell #AsimRiaz that doesn't matter if anyone love or support him inside or not, his fans love & support him with their heart & soul!♥@imrealasim @realumarriaz#BB13 — ¡Sana¡ (@SanFrances_) December 24, 2019
@TheGautamGulati please gauti tell #AsimRiaz that doesn't matter if anyone love or support him inside or not, his fans love & support him with their heart & soul!♥@imrealasim @realumarriaz#BB13
— ¡Sana¡ (@SanFrances_) December 24, 2019
Viewers also wanted to convey to Shehnaaz Gill that she needs to play the game on her own, referring to her game being affected with her constant falling in- and-out with his ‘friend’ Siddharth Shukla. Some said she is a good person and should not lose that because of the housemates.
sana ko bolna stay away frm paras forever uski image khrab ho rhi h uss k chakar me — SID😍SHEHNAAZ😍Flipper😍charactermore😍 (@Shilpa69478049) December 24, 2019
Sana ki smile wapas ka do plssss...n tell Sid ki uski one n only loyal friend bas Sana hai, n everybody is using him... #ShehnaazGill ko bolna woh bohot acchi hai...dusro k liye apni acchai na khoye...aur paras se dur rahe #SidNaaz
— *Flipper* Rieeu (@Rieeu2) December 24, 2019
Sana ki smile wapas ka do plssss...n tell Sid ki uski one n only loyal friend bas Sana hai, n everybody is using him... #ShehnaazGill ko bolna woh bohot acchi hai...dusro k liye apni acchai na khoye...aur paras se dur rahe #SidNaaz — *Flipper* Rieeu (@Rieeu2) December 24, 2019
Hi Sir, Pls tell our Sherni..#ShehnaazGill... That we love her a lot...tell her to be strong.. and stay away from losers like Paras and Mahira ... Pls...give her a hug from our side... Loads of love...tearsss...a.fter listening this...thanks sir 😭😭#BB13 — Shehnaaz Gill ( Sherni ) - Fan Club (@ShehnaazFanClub) December 24, 2019
Asim is being considered one of the strongest contenders inside the house. His charm, honesty with the tasks and standing up against groups and bonds (such as that of Siddharth, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma) has also made him look a confident contestant. Asim also made and lost a lot of connections inside the house but his determination to continue with the game and entertainment has earned a spot in the viewers’ heart.
