Radhe Overseas Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns About Rs 9.3 Crore in 2 Days

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai couldn’t get a wide opening in Indian theatres, but the film has been entertaining fans in cinemas overseas. According to the latest report on Boxofficeindia.com, the Salman Khan starrer has raked in around USD 600k on its second day, taking its total overseas collection to nearly USD 1.27 million (Rs 9.3 Crore approx) in two days. The action entertainer is said to be getting a good boost from the Gulf, where it garnered USD 475k on day one and around USD 400k on day two.

With these figures, ‘Radhe’ is expected to cross the $1 million mark for the weekend in the Gulf. Interestingly, his 2019 film ‘Bharat’ had crossed this figure in one day, but the market was not affected by the pandemic at the time. Going by the present momentum, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is expected to cross the USD 2 million mark at the end of its four-day weekend.

The film is being watched widely on the pay-per-view format in India. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to have become the most watched film on Day 1, garnering 4.2 million views across various platforms. In India, the film released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex; along with leading DTH operators and it released theatrically in international markets on May 13. Fans of the superstar made it the most-watched movie on the first day itself, sending the servers crashing. Salman took to Twitter to wish fans on Eid and for watching Radhe.

