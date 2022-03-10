Radhe Shaym Actor Prabhas: I'm Much More Comfortable Doing Kissing Scenes Now | Exclusive

Actor Prabhas became a pan-Indian phenomenon when his Baahubali: The Beginning hit the screens in 2015. Two years later, the second instalment of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, Bahubali: The Conclusion, surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box-office circuit and even became the first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore benchmark worldwide.

The actor, who became the star of the Baahubali film franchise, says he doesn’t mind living under its shadow. “Baahubali has given me so much that I don’t mind being called Baahubali for the rest of my life. Even today, when the film comes on television, a lot of people call me. So I am fine with it. It is a fact that it is the biggest film of my career so far and I am really proud of it."

The actor is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam, a period romantic drama which releases on Friday. Prabhas, who is rather shy in real life, says that over the years he has become comfortable romancing his leading ladies on celluloid. “Previously, it was difficult to romance in my films. I am comfortable romancing in studios but not on roads. But for a love story like Radhe Shyam, I can’t say I won’t kiss. Earlier if there was a kissing scene, I would get very anxious and stressed and would want to know who all are going to be on the sets. I still have my reservations but I am much more comfortable doing kissing scenes," he says.

Mounted on a huge canvas, Radhe Shyam is touted to be one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year. Ask the actor if he feels the box office pressure and he says, “The pressure will always be there and it is stressful. We always thought we would finish Radhe Shyam on a budget of Rs 150 crore. But due to delays, the budget increased to Rs 300 crore. Moreover, the producers didn’t want to compromise on the portions where we were shot on a ship."

Prabhas adds that it is not possible to reach the box office collection achieved by Baahubali. “Rs 500 crore is too big a number and if Radhe Shyam does that kind of business I will be shocked. I just want the film to be liked by the audience and it becomes a hit for my producers. I also believe that the audience understands that all my films are different, that not all are going to be like Baahubali," he signs off.

