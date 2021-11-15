Radhe Shyam Actress Pooja Hegde Checks Into Maldives with Customary Swimsuit Pic

Telugu and Hindi film actress Pooja Hegde is seeking extraordinary experiences these days amidst the breezy white sandy beaches of a Maldivian island with the majestic Indian Ocean spread out behind her. In her latest post on Instagram, the 31-year-old actress shared a series of pictures capturing some highlights of her vacation.

The actress was seen still enjoying the summer vibes as she wore a brown swimsuit and received a hearty breakfast in the swimming pool. Pooja was seen catching some tan in the Maldivian island as she enjoyed a glass of juice. The actress wore spiral-shaped earrings as a pair of sunglasses rested on her hair while she posed for the camera. The cutout swimsuit worn by the actress was accessorised by a pair of gold bracelets and rings. Pooja also shared a portrait of her breakfast spread on Instagram which featured croissants, sourdough bread andbowl of fresh fruits amidst some condiments.

Pooja captioned the post as, “Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences.”

Fellow celebrities and fans of Pooja expressed their reaction to the tropical vibes shared by the actress in comments. Fashion photographer, Colston Julian wrote, “You’re on fire.” Actress Soniya Mehra also complimented Pooja and commented, “Ufff Babe. Stunning.” Responding to Pooja’s caption, a fan page of the actress commented, “You are an extraordinary girl.”

In her previous post on Instagram, Pooja announced her arrival at the turquoise water surrounded getaway. The actress was seen wearing a tropical flower print tube top and an overshirt as she arrived at her vacation destination. Sharing the update with her online followers, Pooja mentioned in the caption, “See ya, later folks.” Following the caption, Pooja added hashtags to the post that read, "Vacay mode and rest and recharge."

Pooja’s recent Instagram Storiesalso give us a glimpse of how she is enjoying her vacation time. The actress posted a video where she was seen dancing with the ocean and the pool in the background. The actress described the footage as “vibin’ and thrivin.’”

Have you checked out Pooja’s latest Instagram update?

