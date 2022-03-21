Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Starrer Earns Rs 200 Cr In 10 Days

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam was released on March 11. The film received mixed responses from the audience. With Prabhas’ fans appreciating the film, others called it ‘unbearable’. However, despite everything, the film is doing good business at the box office.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Radhe Shyam has collected Rs 200 crore worldwide in 10 days of its release. The trade analyst took to Twitter and shared the detailed figures. While the film had collected Rs 191 crore in its week one, it then earned Rs 6.70 and Rs 6.93 crore on day one and day two of week two respectively. With this, the total collection of the movie so far worldwide is close to Rs 205 crore.

#RadheShyam WW Box OfficeCROSSES ₹200 cr milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹ 191.14 crWeek 2Day 1 - ₹ 6.70 crDay 2 - ₹ 6.93 crTotal - ₹ 204.77 cr#Prabhas — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam has also fetched its makers a whopping amount of Rs 200 crores just from the satellite and digital rights.

Radhe Shyam is also getting tough competition from The Kashmir Files in the Hindi circuit. Anupam Kher’s film is inching close to Rs 200 crore and has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic releases.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film was released on March 11. It presents Prabhas as a palmist whose predictions are never wrong. However, things change after he falls in love with Pooja Hegde. What follows is a tragic love story. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

News18’s review of the film read, “The film lacks two essentials. First, there is no visible chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. Their journey of falling in love is often cut rather abruptly to add some comic scenes which don’t evoke any kind of laughter. Second, the love story isn’t palpable enough. It’s no wonder then that the convoluted mess, which goes on for over two hours, fails to tug at one’s heart. There are many pointless scenes and characters which don’t make any sense."

