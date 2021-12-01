Radhe Shyam New Hindi Song Aashiqui Aa Gayi Shows Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Fairytale Romance

Superstar Prabhas’ pan-India film Radhe Shyam is gearing up for release. Set to be one of the biggest movies of 2022, the film is a month away from opening. The hype around the film is at an all-time high as every asset of the film has created a lot of buzz. The first hindi song from the film has been released.

The team of Radhe Shyam shared the Hindi song, Aashiqui aa Gayi on YouTube and social media. In the song we can see Prabhas take Pooja on bike rides, beach strolls at various locations with matching outfits, creating a dream sequence like feel. The song gives a look at the chemistry between the two actors that the film has promised to deliver. We get a close look at the pairing of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas and the fans have been gushing over them in the comments.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the music of the song has been given by Mithoon. In the long list of assets, this song is another glimpse for the fans to see what to expect from the film. After multiple special posters, this special song has been released, increasing the anticipation for the film.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

