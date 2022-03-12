Radhe Shyam Opens to Good Box Office Response in Telugu Belt, but...

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer much anticipated Radhe Shyam hit the big screen on Friday and has been praised for its rich production design and breathtaking visuals. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s performances have also been appreciated. According to the reports, the film’s Hindi version managed to collect Rs 4.50 crore on day 1 but it was quite less compared to the budget. The budget of Radhe Shyam is a humongous Rs 300 crore.

Reports say that the film managed to garner a good response only in Telugu states but failed to do the same in other parts of the country. Moreover, the collections are less in comparison to Saaho, Prabhas’ last release in Hindi. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, the film collected a massive Rs 28 crore. The film has earned around Rs 7 crore at the U.S box office on day 1. Radhe Shyam earned approximately Rs 6 crore from its premiere shows.

Besides the production designs and visuals, the climax sequence of the ship has also been shot very beautifully. The film is also being criticised on several aspects, including the lack of on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. It is also being said that film is quite low on emotional quotient forming almost little or no connection with the audience.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Krishnamraju, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar and others are a part of this film. The film is running in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Radhe Shyam has been produced by UV Creations, T-Series Films and Gopikrishna Movies. Music directors from across the industries have composed tracks for this film. Composers Mithoon, Manan Bhardwaj and lyricists Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir have teamed up for Radhe Shyam’s Hindi version. Music director Justin Prabhakar and lyricist Krishna Kanth have composed Telugu songs.

