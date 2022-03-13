Radhe Shyam Actress Pooja Hegde Wins Hearts as She Gets Clicked with Paparazzi in Viral Video; Watch

Actress Pooja Hegde who has been basking the success of her latest release Radhe Shyam co-starring South superstar Prabhas, recently won the hearts of her fans, in a viral video. The 31-year-old actress who is always on the radar of paparazzi was spotted in the city on Sunday morning, and the actress looked stunning dressed in a blue jumpsuit. Pooja delighted the paps when she clicked pictures with one of the shutterbugs who appeared to be a huge fan of the actress as he had a wallpaper of Pooja on his phone.

The video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram sees the Housefull 4 actress donning a sexy dress with a plunging neckline. The actress personified beauty with her low makeup look, and her luscious curls open in the air. As the video starts it sees, the actress is seen standing with a paparazzi as she cutely smiles standing next to a cameraperson and getting his picture clicked. Pooja is then informed by the paparazzo that the cameraperson has kept the actress’ picture as his mobile phone’s wallpaper. Pooja is seen giving a cute reaction after the picture as she says,” Awww, so sweet, thank you.”

As soon as the video was shared on social media, the actress’ sweet gesture was appreciated was Pooja’s fans online. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart fire and clapping emoticons in reaction to the post.

Check the video below:

Talking about the actress’ recently released flick ‘Radhe Shyam’, the movie was released in theatres on March 11 and there has been a huge buzz and great expectations from the film. Releasing in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is Prabhas’ latest outing after Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor. The multi-lingual film has Prabhas and Pooja sharing screen space for the first time.

The film has been extensively shot in Hyderabad, Turin (Italy) and Georgia and has been mounted on a huge budget. Initially slated for a 30 July 2021 release, the makers of Radhe Shyam pushed the film for 14 January 2022 to ensure the pandemic doesn’t affect it’s box office collections.

But the Omicron variant forced them to push the release further to March. There have been reports that the film was offered around Rs 400 crores by an OTT giant for a direct to OTT release. However, the makers stuck to their plan of making it a big theatrical release. The film is said to have been made on a Rs 300 crore budget, more than the initial plan as ’70s Italy was recreated in India after the pandemic put a halt to its shoot abroad.

