Radhe Shyam Poster: Prabhas Looks Charming in Retro Avatar

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam have unveiled a new movie poster featuring the Telugu star.

Prabhas is seen smiling as he leans on to a pillar for support. He wears a brown coloured high-neck T-shirt and checkered pants, giving off retro vibes. He seems to be on a moving train amid snow-capped mountains. The new movie poster has confirmed the release date of the pan-India film to be July 30.

Sharing the new movie poster of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas wrote, “One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak."

Radhe Shyam is set to clash with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi on July 30. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, which seems like an out-and-out romance drama.

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing Radhe Shyam, which has been shot in many picturesque locations abroad.

