Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Snapped Outdoors in Italy, See Pic

Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, who turns 41 on Tuesday, received a special birthday wish from his co-stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Kunal is currently shooting for Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Hegde in lead roles is in Italy. To mark the occasion, Hegde shared an image from the sets on her Instagram Story. The three actors can be seen in face masks and winter wear since the fall has already arrived in the European country.

Sharing the image, Hegde wrote, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest Kunaal Roy Kapur my fellow Libran! Hope you have the most amazing year ahead. PS: Sorry I separated you from your plate of cake for this picture (sic).”

Here's the picture.

It also happens to be Pooja Hegde’s birthday and hence she called Kapur her fellow libran, the zodiac sign that they both share. Hegde is celebrating her thirtieth birthday today.

Hegde’s co-star Prabhas shared her first look from the movie Radhe Shyam on her birthday. The image was shared on Instagram accompanied by a caption by Prabhas which said, “Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday (sic)!” Prerana is Hegde’s character’s name in the highly anticipated Telugu movie.

Radhe Shyam is one of the much awaited films from the south film industry directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The Italy schedule of the movie is one of the crucial parts of the ambitious project.

The shooting for the film had to be halted after the coronavirus outbreak hit worldwide. However, after the lockdown and travelling measures were relaxed, the work has resumed.

The former Miss India Universe runner-up Pooja Hegde will be seen working with Baahubali actor Prabhas. The makers of Radhe Shyam previously unveiled the first look poster of the film, which was loved by the fans.