Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Starrer To Have Its Own Metaverse Version

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for its release, Radhe Shyam has become the first movie in the world that will offer the audience the chance to create their own avatars in the metaverse. Yes, you read it right. The makers of the movie have released its metaverse link with which fans will be able to create their own distinct avatars. You can also be a part of the same here.

Follow the below given steps:- Tap on the link-Register yourself and create your own avatar.-Enjoy #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer on Metaverse — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) March 3, 2022

The film’s lead actress Pooja Hegde also took to Twitter and shared the update with fans. “#RadheShyam makes history, redefines the future! For the first time ever in the world, a film’s trailer is all set to be launched in the metaverse!" she wrote. The announcement has left fans excited for the movie. “It’s a virtual 3D world which is not real this increasing my expectations more than anything!!!" one of the social media users tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam launched its new trailer on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer introduced Prabhas as Vikramaditya. For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist. In the trailer, he has been described as whose predictions are never wrong. It also shares a glimpse of his tragic love story with Pooja Hegde in the movie. The trailer also presents several striking scenes like that of a shipwreck. The movie is a multi-lingual love story that is set in Europe in the 1970s. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.