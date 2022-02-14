Radhe Shyam : Prabhas Cutely Proposes To Pooja Hegde In Romantic Valentine's Special Glimpse

As the much anticipated romantic-drama Radhe Shyam starring South superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is set to hit the theatres on March 11, the makers of Radhe Shyam have piqued the curiosity of fans by dropping a romantic glimpse from the film on Valentine’s Day.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted the intriguing video. The clip starts with the voice of Pooja’s character saying, “I won’t see his face in my whole life.” The clip then shows Prabhas trying to talk to Pooja as both of them stood next to each other in buses standing in front of each other. The next shot sees the duo clicking goofy pictures in a photo booth. A shot featuring the Bahubali actor proposing Pooja by kneeling down on his knee is the highlight of the teaser. The teaser ends with the actress asking Prabhas, you can cook food and even talks, for what reason did this handsome bachelor didn’t get married till now? Post which Prabhas is seen being hesitant, as he tries to skip the conversation.

“PRABHAS: ‘RADHE SHYAM’ NEW GLIMPSE… On #ValentinesDay today, Team #RadheShyam - starring #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde - unveils a new glimpse… Directed by #RadhaKrishnaKumar… 11 March 2022 release… In #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayala,” wrote Taran as he shared the teaser on the micro-blogging site

Earlier in the day, in sync with the film’s theme of love and the makers shared new movie posters on V-day. In the new glimpses, Prabhas’ character Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde’s character Prerana are seen in winter wear in the midst of snowfall.

Recently, it was reported that the makers of Radhe Shyam and the film’s unit is going to organize a party. This is the first time that a theme party will be organised in Hyderabad on February 14.A special set is also being erected for this party. The set, according to reports, will reflect the story of the film. The entire unit of the movie will attend the party.

Speaking of Radhe Shyam, the fans have huge expectations of this love story, which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. The film is a periodic romantic drama, which has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The fans of Prabhas, who became one of the most popular heroes of the country after Bahubali, are eagerly waiting for the release of this film and have high expectations of it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.