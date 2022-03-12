TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam; Available on Other Torrent Sites on Day of Release

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer big budget film Radhe Shyam has been leaked online by several piracy sites including TamilRockers, MovieRulz, iBomma and more on the very day of its release. The big pan-India project, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, has become the latest victim of online piracy.

Radhe Shyam released in theatres on March 11 and there has been huge buzz and great expectations from the film. Releasing in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is Prabhas’ latest outing after Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor.

After a really long wait, millions of fans of Prabhas have been finally treated to his cinematic spectacle ‘Radhe Shyam’. The multi-lingual film has Prabhas and Pooja sharing screen space for the first time.

Ever since the film’s release, social media has been buzzing with positive reactions. There has been positive sentiment in all the regions as well as in the Hindi belt with audience now ready to go back to the theatres as Covid restrictions have been eased.

The film has been extensively shot in Hyderabad, Turin (Italy) and Georgia and has been mounted on a huge budget. Initially slated for a 30 July 2021 release, the makers of Radhe Shyam pushed the film for 14 January 2022 to ensure the pandemic doesn’t affect it’s box office collections.

But the Omicron variant forced them to push the release further to March. There have been reports that the film was offered around Rs 400 crores by an OTT giant for a direct to OTT release. However, the makers stuck to their plan of making it a big theatrical release. The film is said to have been made on a Rs 300 crore budget, more than the initial plan as ’70s Italy was recreated in India after the pandemic put a halt to its shoot abroad.

