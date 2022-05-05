Radhe Shyam Star Pooja Hegde Turned Down Bollywood Films Opposite 'Big Stars'; Here's Why

Actor Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular heroines down the south. The actor has been in the industry since 2014, and in over the last eight years, she has earned a name for herself, courtesy her acting prowess and killer looks. In a career spanning about a decade, Pooja has worked in only two Hindi films. She made her debut in 2016 opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro and after a gap of two years she did Housefull 4 in 2019. Pooja told Hindustan Times that it was her “conscious decision” to not do Hindi films as she was unsatisfied with the offers coming her way.

The 31-year-old said that she didn’t want to take up Hindi projects just for the sake of doing it or playing a role that didn’t add value to the storyline. Pooja revealed, “I’ve been offered films opposite big stars but those characters didn’t add any value to the script.”

Now after a gap of 2-3 years, she has once again turned to try her luck in Bollywood. The actor has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in her kitty. Expectations are quite high, and both the films have the responsibility to end the streak of Pooja’s box office duds.

Pooja has worked intensively in the Tamil and Telugu film industries and created a humongous fan base for herself. The actor believes that her fans gave her the confidence to navigate through her Hindi film career. Talking about her biggest boon down South, Pooja said that the regional audience has accepted her as one of their own. “The south has given me so much respect. And that gave me strength to pick and choose the films I want to do in Hindi,” she said. Further, Pooja mentioned that at times Bollywood can be a little unforgiving if you don’t hail from a film background or you don’t have the push; hence it takes time to get the kind of roles you want.

