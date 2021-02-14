Radhe Shyam Teaser is Out and Dashing Prabhas Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Highly anticipated Radhe Shyam teaser has been unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's Day, making it all the more special for the actor's fans.

In the short glimpse shared by the team, Vikramaditya (Prabhas) is seen calling out to Prerana (Pooja Hegde) while jumping out from the midst of a crowd in a railway station. Later, a scene shows Prerana asking Vikram, "Do you think of yourself Romeo?" to which he says, "Romeo gave his life for love. I am not that sort of a person."

The Radhe Shyam teaser will certainly get you excited for the movie, which releases on July 30. Prabhas' dashing avatar as a modern day lover is a treat for fans.

Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Riddhi Kumar Among Others. Radhe Shyam has being Made in 4 languages simultaneously - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.