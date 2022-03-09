Radhe Shyam to Maaran, Movies and Web Series Releasing on OTT and Theaters This Week

With the Covid-19 situation under control and state governments lifting restrictions, directors and producers have been quick to book dates for their projects in March. Apart from theatres, OTT platforms are also gearing up for some films this week.

Several movies and web series from India and all across the world will be released on various OTT platforms and theatres this week. Here is a list of all of them:

Etharkkum Thunindhavan: The Surya-starrer will be released in theatres on March 10. This will be Jai Bhim star’s first theatrical release in two years. His last two films were digital exclusives.

Radhe Shyam: Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, with Prabhas as the lead, will hit theatres on a pan-India level on March 11.

Maaran: For the last few months, Dhanush has been releasing his movies on OTT platforms. His latest movie is Maaran, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 11.

Advertisement

Qubool Hai: The movie Qubool Hai will be released on March 11 on the Aha platform.

Rowdy Boys: Rowdy Boys stars Dil Raju’s younger brother Shirish’s son Ashish Reddy as the male lead. It will soon premiere on Zee5.

Rider: Rider, starring Jaguar hero Nikhil Gowda, is set to release on Zee5 on March 11.

Mrs and Mr Shameem, the web series, will be released on Zee5 March 11.

Outlander (Season 6): The sixth season of Outlander will be released on March 7 on Netflix.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5): Released on Netflix on March 9.

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Web Series): Releasing today, March 9. There are huge expectations of the series.

An Adam Project will premiere on March 11 on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.