Radhe Shyam to RRR: A Look at Tollywood’s Highest Pre-Release Businesses

The pre-release business of Telugu films is booming with each passing year as the industry expands on a pan-Indian scale. However, the fact that the pre-release business for Tollywood films surged dramatically following the breakout performance of Prabhas’ Baahubali cannot be overlooked. Now, Prabhas’ long-awaited film Radhe Shyam is due to hit theatres globally on Friday. It was stated that the film had a record pre-release business.

According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the theatrical rights to the film have been sold for around Rs 210 crores. More than Rs 100 crore has been received through the sale of distribution rights in Telugu states. Given Prabhas’ pan-India fame following Baahubali, the film is projected to have a huge opening in various regions of the nation. Meanwhile, the film is expected to completely rule Telugu states’ theatres.

Aside from that, the much-anticipated film Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, has also generated a lot of attention. The movie, which was released on February 24, had a high degree of anticipation, as seen by Bheemla Nayak’s enormous pre-release trade.

The film grossed 109.50 crores in total pre-release revenue globally. Saagar K Chandra helmed Bheemla Nayak, which was written by Trivikram Srinivas.

However, it was SS Rajamouli’s RRR that bagged all the records. RRR starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran, is one of India’s most anticipated films. The film RRR, which is set to be released in theatres on October 13th, has already broken records with pre-release sales of Rs 900 crore.

According to the most recent update, the global theatre rights to RRR were acquired for Rs 570 crore, while the digital and satellite rights were bought for a whopping Rs 300 crore. The music rights were acquired for Rs 20 crore, while the Andhra and Nizam theatrical rights were sold for Rs 240 crore.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam is set to have a theatrical pan-Indian release on March 11. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady.

