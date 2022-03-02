The much awaited magnum opus, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is all set to hit theatres the nation over in a few days and the special curtain raiser video of the film has mounted the anticipation to an all new level. The romantic drama is a subject of much conversation for many reasons – from Prabhas experimenting with his character of a palmist, the voice of cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar, state-of-the-art visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad to the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970’s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain raiser video. While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record breaking numbers, the curtain raiser too took the internet by storm!

While the teaser touched upon the ‘destiny vs love’ mystery, the curtain raiser dived deeper into the film. Launched at a press event in Mumbai, the video sparked much curiosity especially among fans who have eagerly been awaiting the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’ ever since its announcement.

Watch the trailer here:

Present at Radhe Shyam’s curtain raiser event were Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.

