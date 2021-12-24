Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas Wants 'Flirtationship' But Then He Meets His 'Juliet' Aka Pooja Hegde

The trailer for Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ has finally dropped and it’s extremely intriguing. Radhe Shyam is an upcoming period sci-fi romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

The majority of ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been shot in Europe. It follows the story of a fortune teller/palmist and a young woman who fall in love. Vikramaditya is the name of Prabhas’ character. In addition to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s crackling chemistry, the intriguing trailer deals with love and fate and features numerous stunning landscapes and international locations. It appears to be a romantic drama between a dreamy young woman and a non-committal man, who just wants ‘flirtationship’ until their paths cross.

Prabhas shared the trailer along with a newly released poster of the film on his Instagram. Take a look at his post here:

Watch the full trailer here:

The film is shot in Telugu and Hindi languages that are jointly funded by Prabhas’s home banner GopiKrishna Movies, UV Creations and T-Series. The film’s music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran while its cinematography is taken care of by Manoj Paramahamsa and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film is scheduled to be released on 14th January 2022, coinciding with the festival of Sankranthi in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and a few other foreign languages.

The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sathyan, and others. The production of the film began in January 2020 but was quickly suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

