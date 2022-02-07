Radhe Shyam Will Stay in People's Minds For a Long Time, Says Music Composer S Thaman

Music composer S Thaman recently got emotional while talking about Radhe Shyam that stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The music composer for the film said that Radhe Shyam is a testimony to true love. He believes that the movie will stay in people’s minds for a long time.

Furthermore, he added that he did not work in this film for money but because of his association with UV creations. He said that when he was struggling, UV creations gave him films like Mahanubhavudu and Bhaagamathie. Thaman added that he was grateful to people who believed in him at that time.

Giving credit to these two films, he said that it was because of them that his career could take off. He said that the film took him places. Thaman added that the story of Radhe Shyam is an honest one and that the viewers will get to see great chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. Thaman said that this is the biggest plus point of the film.

Prabhas will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde in this movie. The trailer and songs of the movie have received a good response from the audience. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha.

Radhe Shyam is a pan-India project and it will be released in multiple languages on March 11. The film has been produced by T Series Films, UV Creations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.