Radhe Shyam Worldwide Closing Collection Below 200 Crores? Here's What We Know

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has concluded its theatrical run and has proven to be a disappointment at the box office. The film did exceptionally well on Day 1 but could continue the momentum for the rest of the first week.

While The Kashmir Files dominated the ticket window, this big-budget offering fizzled out. Despite the varied reviews, Prabhas’ fame helped the film survive the weekend. However, the film’s box office performance dipped on the weekdays, and it never recovered from the downturn.

According to trade reports, Radhe Shyam has earned Rs 154.90 crore at the international box office over its whole run. Radhe Shyam’s total box office earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 54.11 crore (Rs 84.48 Cr Gross). It earned Rs 7.65 crore in Karnataka and the rest of India. The Hindi belt totalled Rs 10.50 Cr. as well. Overseas, the film grossed Rs 12.50 crore.

According to the major box-office tracking website AndhraBoxoffice, the film is a double catastrophe. AndhraBoxoffice tweeted, “Radhe Shyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the Box-office and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster.”

#RadheShyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the BoxOffice and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster.— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 21, 2022

However, the makers of the film beg to differ. Nikhil Murukan, the film’s spokesman, stated that the film’s ticket sales totalled Rs 200 crore. His tweet read, “Radhe Shyam made a business of 400 Crores in just 10 days It has globally collected over 200 crs via theatrical release & 200+ crs via non-theatrical rights.”

According to Indian Express, Ormax Media, a media consultancy organization, the film’s worldwide 10-day gross was Rs 120 crore. After the initial enthusiasm, the film had little influence on the Hindi belt.

Radhe Shyam is claimed to have cost UV Creations more than Rs 300 crore. Radha Krishna Kumar wrote and directed the film, which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will continue production on Salaar, his forthcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film. Following the spectacular success of KGF, filmmaker Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are collaborating for the very first time in Salaar, which is reported to be an adaptation of the Kannada film Ugramm.

