Radhe Trailer Gets Fans' Hearts Racing, Divyanka Tripathi Confirmed for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' New Season

The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has arrived and has stoked major fan frenzy. The movie will arrive on May 13.

In another news, report has confirmed that popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi will be participating in the upcoming 11th edition of the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also, it has been revealed that Akshay Kumar is set to team up again with his Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for an action-drama film inspired by true events.

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day.

Salman Khan fans have finally got their Eid gift, the Radhe trailer. Salman’s films are synonymous with mega-blockbusters, thrillers with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, groovy music and dance moves that end up being the nationwide trends. In keeping with his promise of mega entertainer every Eid, Salman Khan’s next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on 13th May, 2021.

Read: Radhe Trailer Out Now: Salman Khan’s Eid Release is Packed with Explosive Action, Music and Drama

Shweta Tiwari is grabbing all the attention on social media as she inspires people with her fabulous fitness journey.

Read: Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Toned Midriff in Mirror Pic, Shares Her Mantra for Fit Body

Divyanka Tripathi will be participating in the upcoming 11th edition of the stunt reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK).The actress who is best known as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein said in a recent interview on a website that she would love to take part in KKK. However, since she suffered from a slipped disc and did not know swimming either, she could not participate in the show. Now, it has been reported that she has recovered from both these problems.

Read: Divyanka Tripathi Finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi New Season

On the occasion of Earth Day, Kareena Kapoor shared some candid family moments.

Read: Taimur Gets His Hands Dirty in Mud with Saif Ali Khan, See Pic

A new film of Akshay Kumar has been revealed to be in the works with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti. The movie will see him play a law enforcement officer.

Read: Akshay Kumar to Star in ‘Mission Mangal’ Director Jagan Shakti’s Next

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here