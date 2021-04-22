Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: Salman Khan Ends 'No-Kiss' Policy On Screen, Locks Lips with Disha Patani

Salman Khan has played a romantic hero in umpteen films, but the actor, who makes his female fans go weak in the knees, always maintained that he never felt the need to kiss on screen because he finds it uncomfortable. The Bollywood superstar had also once said that kissing scenes were not necessary for a film. However, it seems Salman Khan has ended his “no-kiss" policy on screen with his latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which he appears to lock lips with his leading lady Disha Patani.

Salman Khan’s movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s first full trailer has finally been released and the film promises to be yet another blockbuster in Salman Khan’s successful career. The actioner, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. In the trailer, which dropped a while back, Salman and Disha have a bunch of cute moments together and also appear to share a steamy kiss which is barely shown for a second. The two are also seen shaking a leg on the recreated version of Allu Arjun’s popular track called ‘Seeti Maar’ in the trailer.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in a still from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer

Needless to say, Salman and Disha’s lip-lock has sent fans into overdrive. One user wrote, “First on-screen kiss by megastar Salman Khan in 32 years." Another fan tweeted, “Hey if I’m not wrong I’ve seen the kiss scene of Salman Khan."

Did Salman kissed Disha??.— Subhash 😎 (@SrkDeepu99) April 22, 2021

Did he just ? 😳#RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/KtUBRGEXXk— Darshit • check pinned for covid help (@RahulChaBhau) April 22, 2021

Hey if I’m not wrong I’ve seen the kiss scene of Salman Khan😱😱😱☹️— S🌹 (@SrishtyHere) April 22, 2021

Cliche trailer but salman looks stunning!! Also first on screen kiss with disha 😅 #RadheTrailer— मयूर Kashyap (@MayurKashyap) April 22, 2021

The makers on Wednesday confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Radhe will hit theatres on May 13, while it will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.

