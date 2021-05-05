Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Title Track is Full On Celebration of Salman Khan's Swag

The title track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is out. As promised, Salman Khan released the song at noon on May 5. The track features Salman with Disha Patani, the lead stars of the film, as they groove to celebrate the swag of the actor’s character in the film. Ample guns, flying bullets and as grunge setting amplify the brawny display. Marked by the chant of ‘Radhe Radhe’, the song has catchy beats that will remind you of other such songs dedicated to Salman’s machismo in past films.

Composed by Said Wajid and sung by Sajid, the track is the perfect massy entertainer. The song’s visuals have all elements of Salman’s style which resonate with his fans. The actor looks looks dashing and aggressive at the same time and carries the theme of the song with a flamboyant streak, personifying his character Radhe in the film.

Previously released songs like Seeti Maar and Dil De Diya have already become popular.

Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here