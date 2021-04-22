Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: Salman Khan Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak' in Advance

The trailer of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much awaited movie Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released by Salman Khan Films. The 2 minutes 51 seconds trailer was also shared by the actor on his Instagram handle a while ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime Radhe is pitted against. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist, who looks suitably menacing in the avatar of a quintessential villain. Salman and Disha Patani’s cute chemistry seems like another highlight of the film. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, who reunites onscreen with Salman after Bharat.

Towards the end of the trailer, Salman can be heard saying “Radhe jaane k liye nahin bhejne k liye aaya hain aur tere hisse ki biryani hum sab me baat kar khayege aur bolenge Eid Mubarak." He says this to Randeep.

Salman’s fans literally wait for the actor’s ‘Eid Mubarak’ in theatres while watching his film on the festival day. However, this time he chose to wish them in advance and it has surely increased their excitement manifolds for the film.

Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres on May 13 as well as on ZEE5’s pay per view medium ZeePlex on the same day. The movie will also be available for the audience on various DTH services, including the likes of Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

