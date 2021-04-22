Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: Salman Khan is Back with Whistle-Worthy One Liners

Salman Khan has starred in several action flicks that have gained commercial success and his dialogues have always managed to cement their place in pop culture and day-to-day lingo. The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released today, also presents a bunch of catchy dialogues from the star.

Right from the time when Salman’s character is introduced by a policeman who says, “Yeh kaam kisi normal police officer ki bass ki baat nahi (this job can’t be done by any other police officer)", to the last frame when Salman stares at the camera and wishes fans ‘Eid Mubaarak’, the trailer is jam-packed with whistle worthy one-liners.

The superstar’s famous ‘commitment’ one-liner from the film Wanted is also repeated as he says, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta," while beating up goons.

Naturally, these extravagant dialogues have managed to catch the attention of fans and netizens. One user wrote, “Bhai ka swag… Would had been mass hysteria if it was a normal release…", while another wrote “Once again he has proved that no one can beat him when it comes to masala entertainer #RadheTrailer looks amazing some whistle worthy dialogues and amazing action to back up with it. #SalmanKhan #TheGreatestSuperstarSalmanKhan"

Once again he has proved that no one can beat him when it comes to masala entertainer #RadheTrailer looks amazing some whistle worthy dialogues and amazing action to back up with it. #SalmanKhan #TheGreatestSuperstarSalmanKhan— Ritwik Ghosh (@beingritwik) April 22, 2021

Bhai ka swag Dialogues Mass Songs Would had been mass hysteria if it was a normal release…#RadheTrailer #Radhe #SalmanKhan— Lost boy (@whocares2point0) April 22, 2021

The almost three-minute-long trailer also gives a glimpse of Randeep Hooda’s menacing avatar of a quintessential villain, and Salman and Disha Patani’s sizzling chemistry.

The makers on Wednesday confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Radhe will hit theatres on May 13, while it will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.

