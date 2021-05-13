movies

Radhe Twitter Reaction: Fans Shower Love on Salman Khan's Entertainer, Declare it 'Blockbuster'
Radhe Twitter Reaction: Fans Shower Love on Salman Khan's Entertainer, Declare it 'Blockbuster'

Salman Khan's much-awaited flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released on Thursday (May 13).

The wait is finally over! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released on Thursday (May 13). The film, which also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, has received massive response from the viewers.

The film has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its high octane action and impeccable performances of the actors. The Prabhu Deva directorial has garnered rave reviews from both the critics and fans.

Fans have declared it a blockbuster already. Some viewers have said that the film gets intense towards the end of first half.

Here’s what the fans have to say about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film has a multi-platform hybrid release with Zee Studios opting to go with theatrical releases in almost over 40 countries and a simultaneous release over their ‘pay-per-view’ broadcast platform Zee Plex. Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

first published:May 13, 2021, 12:14 IST