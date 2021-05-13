Radhe Twitter Reaction: Fans Shower Love on Salman Khan's Entertainer, Declare it 'Blockbuster'

The wait is finally over! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has released on Thursday (May 13). The film, which also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, has received massive response from the viewers.

The film has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its high octane action and impeccable performances of the actors. The Prabhu Deva directorial has garnered rave reviews from both the critics and fans.

Fans have declared it a blockbuster already. Some viewers have said that the film gets intense towards the end of first half.

Here’s what the fans have to say about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Even if they are not die hard #SalmanKhan fans..they are ought to love #Radhe…because it is not like #Race3, #Dabangg3 etc.It is a combo of #Wanted, #Ready with amazing music and the best thing is the short length of the film.#RadheReview #RadheDay https://t.co/bZ70f6pkst — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021

Entertaining and Action Packed #RadheReview— HANGOVER (@AftabNashrin) May 12, 2021

Radhe Review : from an insider in Dubai premiere -Nikhila GarzMovie is full paced with high octane scenes … Salman khan at its best.. One big suspense in the second half … Movie time is just 1 hr and 45 minutes..Full review cumin soon..#SalmanKhan #Radhe #RadheReview — Being SUMAN (@suman_being) May 12, 2021

Salman Khan Looking So Dashing Best Since KiCK 🔥 #Radhe— राधे (@iBadasSalmaniac) May 13, 2021

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film has a multi-platform hybrid release with Zee Studios opting to go with theatrical releases in almost over 40 countries and a simultaneous release over their ‘pay-per-view’ broadcast platform Zee Plex. Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

