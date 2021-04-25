Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's First Song 'Seeti Maar' to Release on April 26

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to share that the first song Seeti Maar, from his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Monday, April 26. In the poster shared on Instagram, he can be seen in all-black attire and has covered his face with his t-shirt.

“Thank you for your love on #Radhe trailer…Ab kal milenge with Seeti Maar.#SeetiMaarOutTomorrow

(Link in bio)," he wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

Actress Disha Patani also shared the news on her Instagram handle. “Turn up the volume, aur ho jao tayaar, Kyunki ab aayega, Radhe aur Diya ka #SeetimaarOutSoon," she wrote in the caption.

A few days ago, Salman Khan Films dropped the trailer of the movie on social media. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime Radhe is pitted against. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist, who looks suitably menacing in the avatar of a quintessential villain.

Action sequences form a major highlight of Radhe trailer, and it looks like the film is all set to pack a punch. Salman and Disha’s cute chemistry seems like another highlight of the film. Disha not only looks sensational but her character seems to have a lot of range and depth. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, who reunites onscreen with Salman Khan after Bharat, and his character seems interesting as well.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13.

