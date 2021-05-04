Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Title Track to Release on May 5

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s title track will release on May 5. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to announce that the song will be out tomorrow. He also shared his still from the song. “Kal aayega… Most Wanted..#RadheTitleTrack.(Link in bio)," he wrote in the caption.

On April 30, the makers dropped the second song, Dil De Diya, from the movie. The power-packed dance track features Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman. The peppy number is a mix of groovy dance moves and electrifying beats. Jacqueline is seen wearing an ethnic dress which she carries with utmost panache, whereas Salman is seen in a black casual suit looking his dashing best. The sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and Salman is there for all to see.

Alongside Salman, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here